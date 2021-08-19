RCC’s headcount has dropped nearly 16 percent over the two years. But the college is working to reverse the declines and may be starting to see glimmers of hope.
College enrollment is declining nationwide at all types of educational facilities. But through this spring, community colleges have remained the hardest hit, the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center reported.
Nationwide community college enrollment was down over 10% from the fall of 2019 to the fall of 2020 during the height of the pandemic. RCC’s headcount was down 9.9% during that time. So we were right there with the national average, said RCC president Dr. Shannon Kennedy.
Typically, community college enrollment tracks the economy, she explained. When the economy is good, enrollment goes down. When the economy weakens people go to school.
Because of that history, when the pandemic hit, everybody across the country thought community colleges would see a surge. But COVID brought completely different circumstances, Kennedy said.
At RCC, the biggest declines have been among people in the 25 to 34-year-old range. “It was significant. It was over 21%,” said Kennedy.
But you have to realize those are the people who have children and they had to switch to homeschooling. They had to figure out life. And that’s what we typically see as the issue driving declines in enrollment. It’s not that students aren’t doing well academically. It’s that they’re dealing with life issues, she added.
Helping students tackle life issues
Although childcare is a major struggle for many people, RCC is aware that students are facing a range of challenges from lack of transportation to lack of money.
But help is out there, and it’s available in many forms.
RCC is offering emergency grants that can be used for childcare, tuition, food or “whatever students need that’s COVID-related,” said Kennedy.
The college also offers its students food pantry and has an arrangement with Bay Transit providing free transportation to and from its campuses.
RCC has expanded Wi-Fi access in its parking lots and launched a program offering students loaner laptops. The college was recently awarded a $4.5 million federal grant to improve online education and dual enrollment, and will use a portion of that to offer broadband assistance.
Not to mention that RCC has devoted a portion of its COVID relief funds to making cash payments of at least $500 to students enrolled in credit classes, short-term training programs, and the adult education program. The college will soon be sending out another payment for the summer , and those payments will continue until the funds are gone, said Kennedy.
RCC has the programs and tuition assistance
Good jobs are out there and RCC can help people get them, according to Kennedy.
Over the past four weeks, she met with three companies “that pay a decent wage and offer amazing benefits.” But they can’t get workers they need because of mismatched skills.
RCC knows what skills are needed and have the programs to address those needs, she said.
RCC has 40 guaranteed admissions agreements with public and private universities in-state and out-of-state, allowing students to save money by starting at the community college then transferring.
And there are a lot of game-changing jobs that don’t require a four-year degree or even a two-year degree she explained.
We have programs where you can do a semester, get a certificate, and then keep going. You can take it a chunk at a time. That way you don’t have to think, I’m not going to get any benefit until after two years. That is not how we have structured our programs, said Kennedy.
No matter what type of program you are interested in, do not let fears of how you’re going to pay for it dictate your decision. Never in the 21 years that I’ve worked in the community college system have we had this much available tuition assistance. And it’s not just for low income. There are programs for middle income as well, she added.
With options such as Virginia’s G3 initiative, which offers financial aid for high demand programs, some students are paying absolutely nothing, Kennedy revealed. RCC’s G3 offerings include healthcare, IT, law enforcement, and skilled trades.
Enrollment affects support
RCC receives funding based on its tuition and full-time enrollment (FTE) levels. Each year that the numbers drop means less money for the college the following year.
In addition to finding numerous ways to help students overcome obstacles, RCC has also ramped up its marketing to help rebuild its headcount, and some of the efforts may be paying off.
RCC vice president of college advancement Sarah Pope said the college saw “promising enrollment data” last week with a 10 percent increase in FTE for the 21-22 school year compared to the same time the year before.
This is the time
A lot of the students who are enrolling have reassessed their lives during the pandemic and are trending toward those G3 programs, said Kennedy. RCC has awarded over $167,000 in G3 funds to 75 students.
Kennedy believes more people should evaluate their lives and start to retrain and reskill. “Ask yourself, do you like what you’re doing? Are you making a comfortable enough wage to live comfortably and have a good quality of life?”
Kennedy is aware that people can point out she has an interest in promoting RCC. But the bottom line is “education is the way to a more comfortable life,” and given all of the assistance and opportunities that are out there, she believes this is the time for people to think about that.
