Described as “a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled work force,” Skills USA is a non-profit education association that seeks to prepare students as early as middle school for careers in trades and technical service occupations (otherwise known as Career & Technical Education, or CTE), serving over 300,000 students and instructors each year.

The Skills USA Championship contests are held annually, starting at the local level. During these, each school sends its best CTE students to compete in a chosen field. Should the student perform well, they will proceed to the state and eventually national levels of competition. In the case of Westmoreland County, three of its four students got 1st place in their fields, while the remaining student got 4th.