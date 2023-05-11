The pandemic and the remote learning that came with it had very deleterious effects on the learning abilities of students. Here in Virginia, Fairfax County’s schools were the most infamous horror story related to falling grades, but almost no school division walked out of that mess unscathed. It also brought the growing literacy problem up to the forefront.

To help undo some of that damage and increase the literacy of young students, Governor Youngkin, along with the Virginia Legislature, unanimously passed the Virginia Literacy Act in 2022, which focuses on students from 3rd grade down to Kindergarten.