Back in the midst of the pandemic, the Westmoreland County School Board made a point of having regular updates from Dr. Richard Williams, the director of the Three Rivers Health District, on what was happening with the virus. As the level of concerns started to wane, Dr. Williams appeared less and less, but he made an appearance at last week’s School Board meeting and once again spoke at length about the situation surrounding the virus.

“We’re in a greatly different place at this point in time than we were a year ago,” he stated. “We had a spike during the winter, but that’s gone way down. We’re much better with regard to the numbers of cases. We’ve got  300-and-some odd cases a day rolling seven-day average at this point, a steady decrease, which levels off.