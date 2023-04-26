Back in the midst of the pandemic, the Westmoreland County School Board made a point of having regular updates from Dr. Richard Williams, the director of the Three Rivers Health District, on what was happening with the virus. As the level of concerns started to wane, Dr. Williams appeared less and less, but he made an appearance at last week’s School Board meeting and once again spoke at length about the situation surrounding the virus.
“We’re in a greatly different place at this point in time than we were a year ago,” he stated. “We had a spike during the winter, but that’s gone way down. We’re much better with regard to the numbers of cases. We’ve got 300-and-some odd cases a day rolling seven-day average at this point, a steady decrease, which levels off.
“This pathogen is endemic now,” Dr. Williams continued. “So it’s here to stay, and we’re always going to have it at low levels year-round with some seasonal increases.”
It’s a bit of a change from a year ago. Now, we’re running about five or six across the district per day, meaning the chance of running into the coronavirus during day-to-day is drastically lower, but still present.
Dr. Williams elaborated further, stating, “If you do encounter and get it, we’re much better off individually and collectively from an immunity standpoint. Most of us got vaccinated, and almost all of us got infected at some point or another.”
In terms of hospital visits, meanwhile, there are less than 200 people per day in the health district being admitted to the hospital with Covid. And in a few cases, it was not the Covid that put them in there. Overall, it translates into community levels and transmission levels being quite low, to the point that several medical settings are starting to leave masks behind, as well. There was, however, still one wildcard in Dr. Williams’ report.
“There’s a variant to watch out for, an Omicron descendant that first emerged in India,” he explained. “It’s caused a lot of cases there, and now it’s here. It causes a different symptom pattern, and in children especially, can cause a syndrome that looks like conjunctivitis. But it doesn’t seem to make anybody sicker than any of the other ones do. I don’t think it’s going to cause a huge kerfuffle here in the United States, but it’s still something to watch, and it’s not going to stop making more variants.”
The COVID emergency declaration will expire on May 11. This means that a lot of COVID-related money will dry up over time along with costless testing or medication availability.
The plan that was laid out by Dr. Williams was for the focus to fall away from other areas and keep an eye on places, such as hospitals and nursing homes, where the virus poses a particularly high threat. Vaccines issued from the government will remain free until their stockpiles run dry. At that point, it’ll involve a copay like any other medicine.
“How should we be preparing for the next pandemic? We don’t know what it will be, but do we run the risk of pandemic fatigue, and what measures should we be taking in terms of how we respond as a school system?” asked Dr. Daniel Wallace.
“Pandemic fatigue is a real thing,” Dr. Williams replied, “The healthcare world is playing catch-up on many things. We’re doing a lot of work that we couldn’t do during the pandemic, and there’s a lot of after-action analysis at all levels to try to capture all the lessons learned so that we can codify those things in such a way that knowledge transfer can happen from this point forward. That way, whoever comes after us is better prepared.
“The longer we go between a scare or actual crisis, the more that readiness will degrade,” Dr. Williams warned. “People get complacent and comfortable, it’s practically inevitable. For the moment, however, a lot of effort is being put into lessons learned. You should keep the skill sets that you learned ready to use as much as possible.”
The biggest part though is figuring how to balance risks, with Dr. Williams explaining that. “When the pandemic started, there was a host of unknown risks on the virus. It had killed lots of people in China, and they locked down on the spot. We needed to learn about the virus, but that was balanced by all these other risks of stopping kids going to school, social risks, economic risks, and so on. Those things need to be looked at as early as possible, from a systems engineering standpoint, and the best approach developed to mitigate risk where it needs to be mitigated.
“Some of the severe lockdowns, we didn’t need to do those, but in those days, we didn’t know anything about the bug, and it was terrifying. It had killed thousands of people. We did it, but those sort of systems risks need to be better handled going forward.”
Amateur radio is a bit of a nationwide hobby, particularly in rural areas like Westmoreland County. HAM radio field days still happen across the country as dozens of amateur radio clubs keep the practice alive. Last Friday, as a result of this hobby, students in Montross Middle School got to have a chat that went into orbit.
RCPS Superintendent Dr. Trey Davis primed the School Board and Board of Supervisors for troubled waters with regard to the school system’s proposed budget. And with that the hope that that all school employees will get a 5% raise like other County employees has dimmed.
Richmond County Public Schools hosted its first Walk-A-Thon on the Rappahannock High School track this past Saturday. Over 100 people came to talk, walk, and participate in the offerings of the day, which included a bake sale and car wash.
Northern Neck students showed up and showed out for the Second Annual Innovation Challenge at Dahlgren. The Rappahannock High Robotics team claimed 1st place in the Special Technical Object Recovery Mission (STORM), and a King George team claimed 3rd place.
Drivers are not minor players in the education system. Richmond County employs 20 bus drivers and eight car drivers, and according to Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Trey Davis, they’re making a big difference.
When one hears the term Buffalo Soldier, our minds will, more often than not, shift back to a Black soldier in Union blue, with a soldier’s cap and a Krag carbine, charging up San Juan Hill alongside then-Lieutenant John J. “Black Jack” Pershing. What some don’t realize is that even after that, the mantle of the Buffalo Soldiers was carried on through the ages, with many Black veterans from the later wars of the 20th Century bearing the moniker proudly.
“Prior to 1866, during the first days of reconstruction, Black folks who lived on or near Knights Run, as we know it today, did not have a place to worship. Paymus Nutt, cofounder of First Baptist Church, pleaded with Negro worshippers of the White Coan Baptist Church at Coan Stage, Virginia, about the need to form their own church. As a result of Nutt’s conference, prayer meetings were held on Sunday evenings and during the week at the home of Alexander Day.
Governor Glenn Youngkin, recognizing that running a school is no easy job for those at the top of the school hierarchy, issued a proclamation earlier in the year designating the week of January 15-21 as Virginia’s School Principals Appreciation Week.
On October 20, 1774, the First Continental Congress created the Continental Association, which called for a complete ban on all trades between America and Great Britian of all goods, wares, or merchandise.
It took eight rounds before a winner was declared for the Westmoreland County Public Schools’ spelling bee district championship. At the end of the evening, seventh grade Montross Middle School student, Bri’Elle Hall sealed her victory by spelling correctly the final word of the night, “prophetically.”
Bay Transit announced that the 2023 edition of the Bay Transit – Rappahannock Community College (RCC) Scholarship will be $2,000. With funds generated from sponsorships of Bay Transit’s annual ‘Art in Transit’ judged competition, as well as a $1,000 match from the RCC Educational Foundation, Bay Transit was able to double the scholarship fund.
Rappahannock Community College (RCC) has joined with Virginia Tech to offer a new career and technical training program, Promoting Careers in Aquaculture, for local high school juniors and seniors. The Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula region has a high concentration of employment opportunities in the seafood and shellfish aquaculture industry and is primed for growth over the coming decades.
Angel Visit Baptist Church will host the Thirty-fourth Annual Essex County Community Celebration of the Life and Work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 7 p.m. at 29566 Tidewater Trail, Dunnsville, Virginia. The theme of the celebration is “Remember and Respond.”
Congratulations to Rappahannock High School English teacher, Mr. Grover Cleveland Winfield III, on being selected to present at the 2022 National Council of Teachers of English Annual Convention: !Suenos! Pursuing the Light! in Anaheim, California.
On Saturday, June 18, Colonial Beach will hold its first ever Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at the Town Hill. The event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will honor Black history and culture. Admission will be free, and all people are welcome to attend.
The Rappahannock Industrial Academy, or RI Academy as it was called, was established by African Americans to fulfill the need for high school education for African Americans at a time when no public schools in the area offered it. It existed from 1902 to 1948 and primarily served students from Middlesex, Essex, and King and Queen Counties.
Lancaster Supervisors declared October 15, 2022 Armistead Stokalas Nickens Day in Lancaster and called attention to all county citizens. On that day, Nickens will have a Virginia Historical Highway Marker unveiled honoring him as Lancaster’s first and only black legislator in the Virginia House of Delegates.
2022 has been quite the year for Westmoreland County’s school division with plenty of trials, tribulations, and triumphs culminating earlier in the year with the grand opening of Westmoreland High School.
In Westmoreland County, the school board has been feeling the bite of inflation in many places, most notably in the realm of food service. At last week’s meeting, the matter cropped up during a presentation by school board superintendent Dr. Michael Perry.
Ten Westmoreland High School students were recently inducted into the Westmoreland High School National Honor Society. Matthew Benson, Aven Clarke, Hailey Jett, John Lahey, Stephanie Ochoa, Heroina Point-Du-Jour, Whitnee Rotenizer, Jordan Saunders, Julissa Valdez, and Brooklyn Wheeler were presented to the audience.
Rappahannock Community College Haynesville Correctional Center (HCC) student Stephen Drayton had just one more class to complete when the pandemic halted in-person instruction in March 2020. On November 4, two and a half years later, Drayton walked across the prison gymnasium floor to receive his Associate of Arts & Sciences degree from RCC President Dr. Shannon Kennedy.
As of Monday, Northumberland County Public Schools has a new director of finance on the job. NUCPS approved Tara Booth for the position on October 27 following the announcement on the heels of the announcement that Jason Bellows was leaving for other pursuits.
It was hard to tell which shined more brightly, the brilliant stars in the October galaxy or the myriad of retiring educators and staff at Westmoreland County Public Schools’ employee recognition banquet on October 20.
The building is up, the change order has been approved, but there is quite a bit to be done and dealt with at Westmoreland High School. Superintendent Dr. Perry gave the lowdown on what there was to look forward to.
A school principal is a key figure in the education of the students, and yet, they are not often seen by the students except on special occasions or as a result of exceptionally raucous behavior. At last week’s Westmoreland County School Board meeing, Chairman Ralph Fallin gave a presentation honoring the principals of the division’s four schools.
A large brilliant harvest moon shined down on a perfect high school football game evening on Friday, October 7, 2022. It was a great ending for the first Westmoreland High School’s homecoming. With the home crowd being entertained by the WHS cheerleaders, the Eagle’s varsity football team showed their skills with a 28-12 victory over the visiting Lancaster High School team.
It’s not often that three boards are in one place, but last Wednesday, the George D. English building held Westmoreland County’s Board of Supervisors, Industrial Development Authority, and School Board under the same roof to discuss what the school board’s superintendent, Dr. Michael Perry, hoped would be the final change order brought before them all.
Northumberland Superintendent Dr. Holly Wargo is urging families to send students to school as much as possible “on a daily, consistent basis.” It’s an issue she addressed in her recent update and at this month’s board of supervisors meeting.
During last month’s Westmoreland County School Board meeting, the subject of a cell phone policy came up. The board spent their work session in September working on a wish list of policies in that regard, and Deputy Superintendent Kathy Rice presented the result at the public meeting.
RCC’s scholarship application for the 2023/2024 academic year is open from October 1 through February 18, 2023. Any student planning to enroll at RCC for the 2023/2024 academic year is encouraged to apply. Applicants simply complete one online application form to be considered for over 100 different scholarship awards.
Considering how scores plummeted across the nation during the disaster that was virtual learning during the pandemic, it could be seen as a miracle in and of itself that several school systems are already back to being fully accredited. Westmoreland County Public Schools are among those that either retained or regained its status.
