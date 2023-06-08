The first class of seniors to graduate from the new Westmoreland High School.

 Photo: P. Long
Honor graduate Trinity Wise gave her address to the crowd

The Class of 2023, all 98 of them, stepped onto the Eagle football field and made history by becoming the first graduating class of Westmoreland High School.

They were cheered on by a raucous crowd of parents, grandparents, siblings, and friends. Both the WHS principal, William Bowen and Westmoreland Pubic Schools’ Superintendent, Dr. Michael Perry, reminded the students of this historical moment.

WHS honor graduate Khalia Morris speaks to the crowd

