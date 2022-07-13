At every monthly Westmoreland County School Board meeting, the superintendent, Dr. Michael Perry, will typically give a brief description of gifts that have been made to the schools in the division. At last month’s meeting, the gift was a multitude of boxes packed with books from none other than Toys for Tots. Dr. Perry was barely holding in his glee while he informed the board of the gift.
“Today, we received a surprise gift for all of our schools,” Dr. Perry stated. “It reminded me of the time someone thought of us and wanted to make sure that our children got a gift of books through the post office. This time, we received 47 boxes of books that were donated to Westmoreland County Public Schools for our children.”
The books donated ran the gamut, but the list of what was donated has not been shared by the school board on their website or their board documents public section.
“We’re thankful for their gift,” Dr. Perry concluded before turning to the School Board and asking them to approve the gift so that the books could in turn be distributed to the schoolkids.
Approval came quickly and unanimously. “We are very appreciative of these outstanding donations and thank you for presenting them to the board,” school board chairman Ralph Fallin stated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.