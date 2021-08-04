There was excitement in the air from the first moment of arrival of the new WMLCPS educators. Each year, new teachers are welcomed to a week-long session of fun, learning, and preparing for the classroom. This year’s instructors are a truly unique group that features some highly experienced teachers and a few brand new folks. Some of them are from right here in Westmoreland County. Graduates of Washington & Lee High School, they have returned to grace the halls as teachers in Westmoreland schools with new wisdom and excitement. Students and parents will be delighted to have the expertise in the classroom that this group of educators can offer
