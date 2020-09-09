donations920

WDES Reading Specialists, Mrs. Scherm, Mrs. Benson, and Mrs. Sullivan thank Mr. Ralph Fallin of Ebenezer United Methodist Church for their generous donation to the All School Reads Books. Mr. Fallin is Chairman of the Westmoreland County Public Schools School Board.

Washington District Elementary School was the recent recipient of several large donations. Mrs. Christie Douglas, principal, announced that the school received donations from Bobby K’s Restaurant in Oak Grove ($400 for the general fund), the Fredericksburg Elk Lodge (Back packs), and Ebenezer United Methodist Church ($250 for school supplies). These generous gifts will be utilized by students at WDES to purchase books for the all - school read and other school supplies.

 