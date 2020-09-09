Washington District Elementary School was the recent recipient of several large donations. Mrs. Christie Douglas, principal, announced that the school received donations from Bobby K’s Restaurant in Oak Grove ($400 for the general fund), the Fredericksburg Elk Lodge (Back packs), and Ebenezer United Methodist Church ($250 for school supplies). These generous gifts will be utilized by students at WDES to purchase books for the all - school read and other school supplies.
