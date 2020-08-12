The Dana B. Hamel Commonwealth Legacy Scholarship, established in 2016 by friends and family, honors the founding Chancellor of the Virginia Community College System for his unselfish devotion and brilliant leadership. This annual scholarship provides financial assistance to students who demonstrate potential for public service and educational leadership. Dr. Hamel celebrates his 97th birthday on August 9.
Four students have received this scholarship to date including this year’s recipient, Maria Martinez Acosta -- a student at Rappahannock Community College. Maria is from Warsaw, and graduated from Rappahannock High School in 2018 before beginning her college studies at RCC. Maria is pursuing an associate degree in teacher education.
“By awarding me this scholarship, you have lightened my financial burden which allows me to focus more on the most important aspect of school, learning. I hope one day to help students achieve their goals just as you have helped me.”
Maria plans to transfer to the University of Mary Washington where she will finish her education major.
“My ultimate goal is to be a first- or fourth-grade teacher at Richmond County Elementary School. I want to be a supporting, helpful and understanding teacher for my future students,” Maria adds.
