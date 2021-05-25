The sun shined brightly on a small group of students as they gathered around their battalion leaders and began their drills. Dressed smartly in their green and tan camouflage uniforms, the members of the W&L Virginia Defense Force Eagle Corp were back together after a long break due to COVID-19. Major Jim Stanley exclaimed, “We are excited about getting the Cadets back together to provide them with the opportunity to learn more about serving in the community and for some, perhaps in the military later in their careers.”
The first meeting started with a COVID safety brief followed by the military alphabet, number and time. The Cadets were then moved outside for drilling and ceremony training, along with rank and customs. The students were introduced to emergency trash bag use for shelters and ponchos. They tugged and wiggled their way inside the bags and were instructed to practice staying in the bags in case of an emergency.
Communications training was expanded to include High Frequency radio use. The Cadets learned to set up the HF antenna and were introduced to using radios and conducted a communications exercise. They completed the day by cleaning their classroom and securing the school. As noted by Major Stanley, “We will adhere to both the Governor’s and Westmoreland County Schools’ guidance to providing a safe and healthy environment for learning and fun.”
The VDF cadets were joined by senior member Pvt. Jesse Jett in the exercises. The other Cadets included Abigail Bennett, Rosalyn Lewis, Amanda Wiley, and Lauren Wiley. The Cadets were led by OIC Major, Jim Stanley; Senior Instructor, SFC Robert Greene; Instructor, Sgt. Mike Neglia; and PVT. Will Lewis. Washington & Lee students are invited to join the W&L Virginia Defense Force Eagle Corp. New Cadets are required to have parental permission, be a W&L student; maintain good grades and behavior in school and the community; “give your best efforts; attend drills and activities; be clean and neat; have a positive ‘can do’ attitude; be part of the team; and ask for help in you need it.”
The Virginia Defense Force is an all-volunteer, formal military organization. Its mission is to assist the Virginia National Guard in performing state missions as specified by the Governor. All Cadets will be trained in land navigation, emergency management, color guard, teamwork, self-respect, patriotism, and service. The VDF Eagle Corp will be supporting local events and festivals.
The VDF Eagle Corp meets the second Saturday of each month at Washington & Lee High School from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Interested students may sign up at the front office at W&L.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.