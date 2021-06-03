Two Washington & Lee High School seniors, Kanasia Garner and Ashaunti Redmond, were awarded with a $6,000 scholarship from ECMC Scholars program. This program is a two-year mentoring program that focuses on education and career goals. Students begin the program in their junior year and finish with the opportunity for a scholarship. This is the first time that two W&L students have been awarded the $6,000 scholarship.
The program is currently seeking fifteen 10th graders who meet the eligibility requirements for the ECMC program. Students must demonstrate individual determination to succeed; plan to pursue a college education; be entering the eleventh grade and plan to graduate in 2023; demonstrate financial need; submit required ECMC forms, be a first generation student, be a minority, qualify for free or reduced lunch, and have a 2.0 minimum GPA.
This is a free program for selected students. The program is designed so you can complete a series of activities and events throughout the two-year period. The deadline of the program has been extended to June 4.
