For the second year, honor graduates at Washington & Lee High School are recognized with the “Cum Laude” system. Graduating “Cum Laude” means a student has graduated with “honor or praise.” There are three divisions that W&L uses to distinguish its honor graudates; Summa Cum Laude (highest honor or praise. 4.0 or higher GPA); Magna Cum Laude (second highest honor means graduating with great honor. 3.76-3.99 GPA); and Cum Laude (third highest honor means graduating with honor. 3.5-3.75 GPA)
Honor graduates (3.0-3.49) wear a pin and Cum Laude, Magna Cum Laude, and Summa Cum Laude students wear a medal.
Students recognized at the 2021 Washington & Lee High School graduation were: (All students are listed alphabetically)
Summa Cum Laude: Sydney Bakir, Alonda Barber-Dameron, Kelsey Henry, Dekira Martin, Brittany-Blake Sandy, Kelly Taylor, and Lydia Wallace.
Magna Cum Laude students were Christina Louk and Mykia Redmond.
Cum Laude students included: Samir Broaddus, Kimani Fauntleroy, Trinity Fauntleroy, Ryleigh Garrison, Lakia Jones, Melissa Knell, Jikohibi Lee, Ashley Lohr,Christian Mountjoy, Ashanti Nelson, Alexandra Rodriquez, Jordan Rotenizer, Makaila Veney, and Carina Zepeda.
Honor Graduates were: Ryan Allen, Melissa Alvarez, Trinity Ashton, Arial Braxton, Armechielle Byrd, Luke Cole, Christopher Dye, Devonna Fisher, Kassidy Garner, Aaliyah James, Journee Johnson, Turrae Jones, Jr., Mary Martin, Alicen McIntosh, DeNaijah Pierce, Madison Powell, Ashaunti Redmond, Eric Tate, Jr., Nyiarah Turner, Joes Valencia, and Corine Watkins.
Congratulations to these outstanding students.
