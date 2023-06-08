Virginia is making a major change in how hiring is done for state jobs.
Starting July 1, college degree requirements and preferences will be eliminated for about 90% of state classified positions.
“This landmark change in hiring practices for our state workforce will improve hiring processes, expand possibilities and career paths for job seekers and enhance our ability to deliver quality services,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said in an announcement about the change.
The idea is instead of excluding potential applicants for not having a degree or giving preference to people simply because they are degree holders, state employers will look at a combination of relevant factors, such as work experience and skills.
“This is great news for state government and all job seekers. By giving equal consideration to applicants with an equivalent combination and level of training, knowledge, skills, certifications, and experience we have opened a sea of opportunity at all levels of employment for industrious individuals who have the experience, training, knowledge, skills, abilities, and most importantly, the desire to serve the people of Virginia,” said Secretary of Labor Bryan Slater.
The no college required trend
According to Governor Youngkin’s office, Virginia advertises about 20,000 jobs a year. A state, like any employer, is faced with the reality of the current job market, which is that there are often more opportunities for job seekers to choose from, many job openings linger on vacant status, and current job seekers are more likely to apply for positions that meet personal preferences and demands. Therefore, states need to step their game up to be attractive.
Virginia is by no means a trendsetter on the change to its degree requirements. A slew of other states already scrapped the demand for degrees to address labor struggles, including Virginia’s neighbors.
In March of this year, North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order that, among other things, directed the state’s office of human resources to develop policies, training, and statements to clearly communicate that related experience can replace formal education. At the time, about 75% of state jobs already weren’t requiring a degree or allowed experience as a substitute.
Maryland made moves in March of 2022 amid a “vacancy crisis” where a historically high level of vacancies in the executive branch led to that state adding hundreds of millions of dollars in salary increases to recruit and retain, a report from Maryland Department of Legislative Services shows.
Then-Maryland Mayor Larry announced the relaxing of degree in March, and in a Wall Street Journal Op-ed later that fall, Hogan wrote:
“I will have the pleasure on Wednesday of speaking to students at Harvard’s Kennedy School of Government. What will I tell them? The best way for the next generation of public service leaders to give back is by diminishing the artificial value of their expensive college degrees. It’s time to debunk the fiction that a prestigious degree is the only key to the American dream.”
The need to compete with other government employers isn’t the only reality Virginia has to come to grips with in this highly competitive labor market. Governments must also compete with the private sector. Not to mention, there’s also a declining number of people enrolling in college, which means there will be fewer college degree-holders.
Nationwide, undergraduate college enrollment dropped 8% from 2019 to 2022, with declines even after returning to in-person classes, according to data from the National Student Clearinghouse, a March 2023 AP article reported.
“The slide in the college-going rate since 2018 is the steepest on record, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics,” that article added.
