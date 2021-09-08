“I know it has been hard, but together we’re going to get through it.”
Virginia’s Lady Pam Northam’s offered that reassurance to staff and students during her visit to Rappahannock High School last Tuesday.
Raised on a ranch in rural Texas, Northam is a nature-lover and a gardener, making it fitting that one of the first stops on her tour was a visit to the greenhouse where Matthew Nanny’s horticulture students were planting seeds, a topic she was more than happy to discuss.
In Cleveland Winfield’s class, four students read poems they wrote, leaving her shocked and impressed to find that, no, the girls were not seniors. The class was English 10.
Northam told them about the importance of communication, particularly public speaking, and opened up about her own continuing challenges to speak in public as first lady.
In Carolyn Reiner’s science class, Northam asked students about their career plans and talked about the importance of STEM.
The companies you all know so well—Google, Facebook, Microsoft—they’re right here in Virginia. They want you, and they need you, she said. Furthermore, science is so important because it’s what’s going to get us through this pandemic, she added.
Northam told one student he could be an athlete and a rocket scientist. Similarly, she suggested that although she is the governor’s wife and travels with security, she may have ninja skills.
Tamon Bryant left his classroom to catch Northam in the hallway.
“He’s so excited. He’s been waiting all day, to see you,” assistant superintendent Sarah Schmidt told the first lady who replied would have been heartbroken if she found out later that it didn’t happen.
Bryant was one of a select number of students and staff Northam gave one of her specially designed challenge coins to. One side of the token bears the state seal and the other has four native Virginia species—the cardinal, the blue crab, the long-eared bat and the dogwood.
Northam’s token gifting is inspired by the military tradition of a leader discreetly recognizing a service member.
Bryant, aware of the practice, accepted his challenge coin in proper form—tucked palm to palm during a handshake.
We owe them
The reward of in-person learning “definitely” outweighs the risks, said Northam. “We’ve seen this great joy of kids being back for in-person learning.”
“There were times I was talking to teachers back when we were all virtual, and I was in tears because I knew how much those teachers needed and wanted to be with those young people,” she said.
“Having children learning in school is an optimal experience for our children and it’s important for the whole family structure,” Northam explained.
“We talk about the road to recovery. During this difficult time, women have been disproportionately forced out of the workforce and we want to see them back. And one way to do that is ensure we have high-quality early education opportunities, and that goes up through high school,” she said.
Northam calculates they have traveled over 10,000 miles across the Commonwealth for the annual Back To School visit. She chose Richmond County to be a part of that not only because she tries to visit every region, but also because she has heard good things about RCPS.
Her visits aren’t just for sheer pleasure though. Tuesday she was accompanied by Secretary of Education Atif Qarni and Rebecca Ullrich, Director of Early Childhood Access for Virginia Department of Education.
The observations and information gathered are taken back to Richmond. It’s discussed, and it’s used to shape policy and legislative decisions.
“We love it because it’s our great chance to get out and thank our teachers, especially after a year like the one we had. And to all school personnel we just want to say, ‘hey we’re here with you. What can we do? What’s your greatest challenge right now. And then we bring that back.”
“Rural schools have some of the same challenges as urban schools, but they have some unique ones. But we’ve worked really hard to make sure there’s one bar of quality no matter what type of school it is.”
“The challenges we face are hard. But we can do hard things, and we owe our children that,” she said.
