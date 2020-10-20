The Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors is pleased to announce that Margaret Socey and LaTasha Yerby-Lee have been selected to receive the 2020 William H. Knull, Jr. Award for their service to the Northern Neck community through their decades-long dedication to the youth of Lancaster and Northumberland counties, respectively.
The Knull Award, named after Captain William H. Knull, Jr., a founding director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck who was instrumental in its formation and development, is presented annually to Northern Neck residents who have distinguished themselves by unselfish service to God, country and community, while providing services for the betterment of youth. The award also serves to demonstrate to young people that helping others is a behavior that is rewarding, highly valued and worthy of recognition.
Margaret Socey is known by many for her work in the Lancaster Public School system as an advocate for youth education and learning opportunities beyond the classroom. Not long after her retirement in 1991 as a product engineer for an aircraft repair station in Airbus Industries, she made a deep investment in Lancaster Primary School students through her consistent tutoring and mentoring. Later, in 2014, she also began tutoring math at the Lancaster Middle School when the volunteer program began there under Sandy Armstrong.
“I had had no prior teaching experience but quickly found that I was comfortable in the niche,” she says. “For the next 19 years I worked with classes from pre-K through third grade, teaching all subjects, providing enrichment sessions and sponsoring an LPS school newspaper, The LPS. That little newspaper was one of the most fun and rewarding experiences I had with kids. These third graders sold ads, acted as photographers, editors and reporters, and exchanged ideas in weekly press room meetings.”
In 2004, Margaret and James Alga laid the groundwork for the Lancaster County Virginia Education Foundation (LCVEF). “I feel the Education Foundation is what I am most proud of. We have sponsored the Third Grade Washington, DC trip for 20 years, honored academic achievement of high school students with a banquet, awarded teacher mini-grants, provided funding for the volunteer coordinator, invested in reading programs, provided much-needed technology at all three schools and sponsored annual field trips for nearly all grades. Next year, for example, we will take fourth graders to Jamestown, sixth graders to the Science Museum and eighth graders for an ecology trip on the Chesapeake Breeze.”
Along the way, Margaret has been forging strong community relationships that have led to success in raising the funds that enable LCVEF to carry out its work. “Grant writing was hard at first,” she says, “but after earning a track record and when the community realized how viable our work was, it became a rewarding process. I am thrilled that we have been able to raise $190,000 this year and over $200,000 in 2019.”
This will be the third award that Margaret Socey receives in recognition for her service to community youth. She says that, “This recognition will hold a special place in my heart; I am honored to be named a recipient of the William H. Knull award for 2020 and joining the list of notable names from years past. I will treasure this award for years to come. I am sure this is the beginning of a long relationship with the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck.”
LaTasha Yerby-Lee is the Choir Director at Northumberland Middle and High school and has also been the summer school principle for three years. A graduate of Northumberland High School, class of 1996, she holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Music Education from Virginia Union University and earned her Master’s in Educational Administration and Supervision from the University of Phoenix.
LaTasha says she is excited to be teaching for the same school system that nurtured her passion for music. When asked how she came to develop a passion for music, she says, “It was my family’s influence. I sang in church from a very young age and later performed in school plays and at theme parks. I was even in a live show at Kings Dominion one summer– for six days each week. Right now, I am teaching about 80 students—a high school class every day and middle school once a week. In these unusual times, while all our classes are all held virtually, I am teaching how to read music. Each class has a 30-minute limit and all students who need them have hot spots, which I helped to deliver to their homes before the school year began.”
For years, LaTasha has been giving back to her community in a multitude of ways. For five years she has led the Youth Leadership Academy at Macedonia Baptist Church, is an active member of the Northern Neck Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority and is most proud of her work with the Girls Empowerment Camp, which is available every summer to girls ages 12 to 18. “Approximately 40 girls attend each year,” she explains. “The goal is to afford them opportunities and experiences they may never have had—both educational and fun. The camp is funded entirely through the community and costs nothing for the participants. The girls visit college campuses, Washington, DC monuments and the White House. Their last trip, pre-Covid, was to Tennessee and Dollywood; along the way they visited Virginia Tech, Longwood University and UVA at Wise.” In 2019, LaTasha also coached two Boys & Girls Club members who performed at the annual Reach for The Stars fundraiser.
When asked about her sources of inspiration, LaTasha says, “My mother and grandmother were my pushers; they were always encouraging me. I come from a family of givers. We all feel it is natural to give back. My goal is always to help people to do better and the best place to start is with youth.”
LaTasha received the Northumberland Teacher of the Year award for 2018-19, which made her eligible to apply for the Virginia Department of Education Region 3 Teacher of the Year award for 2020. There are 17 school districts in Region 3. The application form was comprehensive and tough. A panel reviewed it and she was one of eight in the state to be chosen, and the second teacher ever from the Northern Neck to receive this title. “It was a complete surprise,” she says. “The award was presented to me in front of one of my classes; it was like getting a Publishers Clearing House prize!”
“My satisfaction and joy is derived from seeing people blossom and be successful,” LaTasha says. This award is an honor; it will keep me moving forward.”
“We are thrilled to be able to recognize both of these ladies now for the work they continue to do for our community’s youth,” says BGCNN executive director Phillip Mumford. “As in the past, their awards will be presented at our annual Reach for the Stars event, which we will have to postpone to 2021.”
