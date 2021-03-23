If it had not been for the disruption caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, Westmoreland County’s public schools would have been utilizing a new calendar which would have started their first day of school a lot earlier than years before. The idea had originally been to start in August rather than September, and thereby be able to finish the school year by May instead of June. When the pandemic hit, it threw the plans through a loop, and the division was forced to start a bit later. As of last week, the School Board has approved another go at the start in August.
The plan with this year’s calendar is to have teacher orientation happen at the end of July, from the 26th to the 30th, with school starting up for students on August 9. This allows the school division to complete its first semester of 89 days before Christmas break, have two work days between semesters, and then pick up the second semester on January 5. From there, the second semester would run until May 19, with graduation taking place on the weekend after.
Deputy Superintendent Cathy Rice pointed out, that the School Board had been trying to get legislation passed that would allow them to open more than 14 days before Labor Day. They succeeded last year, but the pandemic hitting put a damper on those plans.
“We do think it will be very instructionally sound for our students for them to be able to complete their classes and have the exams done, have their Christmas break, and then have a new set of classes afterwards,” said Rice.
It did not take long for the School Board to approve the calendar, with several of the members tripping over each other to be the first to make the motion, and it passed unanimously once they got in order.
