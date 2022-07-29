wmhs2

Photo: Westmoreland County Public Schools

It has been many years in the making. There have been raised voices, high emotions, conflicts over the bill, and more twists and turns. But at long last, Westmoreland’s new high school is complete.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry barely held his enthusiasm in check during a facility update at the school board meeting where he offered an idea of what to expect once you step through the doors of the new building.