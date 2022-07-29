It has been many years in the making. There have been raised voices, high emotions, conflicts over the bill, and more twists and turns. But at long last, Westmoreland’s new high school is complete.
Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry barely held his enthusiasm in check during a facility update at the school board meeting where he offered an idea of what to expect once you step through the doors of the new building.
“I had probably one of the better times I’ve had in Westmoreland County last week when the boards went out to preview what you’re going to see,” the superintendent explained. “It was good to see them going ‘wow.’ Many have gone in or through the building but not since we had done the signage or the work on the track and football field.”
Getting the football field and athletics track on the budget was a huge gamble. But now that they are completed, that gamble may well pay off as the eight lanes on the track mean that Westmoreland County can now host regional or even state track meets once the work on those is complete.
Afterwards, Dr. Perry moved his PowerPoint tour inside to the media center, now dubbed the “innovation commons,” which featured an image of “soft seating,” or modular furniture, so that students have places where they can stop, sit, converse, and so on.
“There’s a place for just about any student,” Dr. Perry said before shifting the focus to the dining commons, known in the old days as the cafeteria. The room holds multiple types of seating, ranging from the standard set up of tables and chairs to booths like in a bistro.
“You have all these seating options in the dining commons because teenagers are not all the same,” he continued. “They do not all like the same thing and do not want to all be in the same place. The commons accommodates a lot of the diversity and differences within our students.”
Another interesting addition was a set of counters that contains charging stations to provide a place to power up electronic devices.
“Whether we like it or not, phones are a basic part of our school supply,” Dr. Perry pointed out. “From single parents or parents working out-of-county and so forth, that phone is important. We believe that if we have places where they can utilize phones, then maybe they will not abuse places where they should not be on their phones to begin with.
The final leg of the tour involved a look through the four wings of the building, each themed after a color selected for an aspect of Westmoreland County, such as the woodlands and the river, as well as the countryside and cliffs.
“Someone told me, I think it was Mr. Savoy—” Dr. Perry said. “He told me he had seen all these colors and, at the time, it didn’t make sense, but when he saw the rooms, it brought it all together.”
During a tour through the completed rooms, Jerry Davis of the Northern Neck Planning District Commission touched on how the building was indeed a learning institution, whether as a student in a classroom or a visitor waltzing down the hallway. A lot was going to be learned thanks to the murals and signage. Greeting people that come in through the front doors is a large double mural that deals with the history of the county up to now.
The building’s marquee was also a topic of note. The division has already made a down payment. It will show not only school events, but when big days, like the Fall Festival, are due to arrive, the town and county can likely see about having that date put into the marquee’s lineup.
The new building will be ready for the next school year and is the single most expensive undertaking the county has ever done. To say excitement is through the roof among the school board and the faculty that will start working there is a massive understatement.
“I’m so excited for this county,” Sandra Ramsay stated. “We had past students come through on a tour, and they were talking about how they wanted a redo, wanting to go back to high school 10 years after graduating. We’re all excited, but they absolutely love it. Even those that said this county didn’t need that $48 million building are in awe and saying they’re taking their words back.”
“Not only is it beautiful,” agreed chairman Ralph Fallin, “But it was a good time to start building, in hindsight. If we were building it today, it would have cost $70 million. Our timing could not have been better.”
