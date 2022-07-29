books

From left: Bree, Daphne, Allie and their mother Liz Kellum smile as the kids claim their free books at The Literacy Project book giveaway. Cara Kellum was also in attendance.

Despite the rainy conditions, on Saturday, July 9, the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck, and the Northern Neck Family YMCA hosted The Literacy Project at Town Centre Park in Kilmarnock. The project, in honor of Mary Hazel Stoney, was created to promote literacy among area youth by providing free books.

“My family and I are so grateful that The Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck, as well as the YMCA have chosen to honor my mother, Mrs. Mary Hazel Stoney, in such a marvelous way,” said Rev. Tyron Williams.