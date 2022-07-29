Despite the rainy conditions, on Saturday, July 9, the Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Neck, and the Northern Neck Family YMCA hosted The Literacy Project at Town Centre Park in Kilmarnock. The project, in honor of Mary Hazel Stoney, was created to promote literacy among area youth by providing free books.
“My family and I are so grateful that The Boys and Girls Club of the Northern Neck, as well as the YMCA have chosen to honor my mother, Mrs. Mary Hazel Stoney, in such a marvelous way,” said Rev. Tyron Williams.
“Throughout her life, she encouraged all children to pursue education as a primary source of achieving success in life. She set the example for our family by not allowing the challenges and disappointments of life to hold her hostage by limiting her possibilities.
“Although she was forced to quit high school before graduating, she eventually went back to school, at night, while working a full-time job, being married, and with three children to raise. She encouraged her children, grandchildren, and all their friends to dream of the possibilities that life has to offer, regardless of their circumstances.
“To accomplish this, she believed that reading is the gateway that opens the doors of their imagination, enlightenment, and creativity, and ultimately gives them access to worlds and ideas that no one can take away from you.
“Through education, which encompasses reading, almost nothing is impossible for you to achieve. She would be so proud and humbled to be honored in this way,” continued Williams.
It was a successful first session, with 78 books given to 24 children of 16 families, said project coordinator Beverley Upshur. While books are available at school, the library and online, there are many reasons why those books do not make it to children’s homes, especially in the summer.
“Research indicates that a child who does not read during the summer can lose up to three months of reading progress, which can manifest into a cumulative long-term effect.”
The Literacy Project was inspired by Orion Jean, an 11-year-old boy from Fort Worth, Texas named as Time Magazine’s Kid of the Year for 2022, who raised money to provide a free book fair to kids in underserved neighborhoods, continued Upshur.
If you missed the first book giveaway, there’s another at Town Centre Park Saturday, July 30, said BGCNN marketing assistant Justin Parks. All families with children of all ages are encouraged to join between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to claim free books.
