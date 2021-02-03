It’s been said quite a few times that one should always remember where they’ve come from so they have an idea of where they are going. Through all of the town hall meetings to discuss what the name for the new high school was going to be, there was one thing everybody agreed on: the history of both the old A.T. Johnson building and Washington & Lee High School should not be cast aside. At last week’s School Board meeting, the final item on the agenda was a presentation by Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry about what had been cooked up towards that purpose.
The facility update for the School Board included things such as windows being put into the building; frame, glass and all. The concrete slab for the cafeteria and fitness room were the only ones yet to be poured. Rafters are also set to be placed in certain rooms. Placing the rafters was quite a site for passersby, according to Dr. Perry.
“I actually spoke to some people that almost caused a wreck because they stopped to watch the cranes swing the beams into place,” he commented.
The biggest surprise though was what came after Dr. Perry had covered the primary construction aspects of the update. Namely, it was the signage and décor. The four wings of the new school are each to have a color theme in order to assist with wayfinding. The colors in question were picked out for their resemblance to the geographic features of the county, namely woodlands, cliffs, countryside and rivers.
“Those are the prominent places in Westmoreland County,” Dr. Perry explained, “and that’s what they’re going to focus on. There are going to be a lot of beautiful details highlighting those parts of Westmoreland County.”
The other big surprise was a set of murals, depicting, as Dr. Perry put it, the major points of Westmoreland County’s history.
“One of the things that everyone was talking about at the town hall meetings was history. This place is going to be loaded with the history of Westmoreland County.”
The credit for all of this lay with the art department, who Dr. Perry stated were “instrumental” in coming up with the idea.
“There’s going to be another wall encapsulating the history of both A.T. Johnson, and Washington & Lee High School, regardless of what the name for the new building was going to be,” he continued. “There was going to be something that told you the school’s origins, so you could never not know where it all came from.
“The high school teachers have done a lot of work on getting the right verbiage, even getting the crabs and the rockfish and the oysters. The history of the county is going to be in the schools.”
The other thing that will be set up is a room designed to be a sort of hall of fame, for displaying awards and trophies, allowing them to, in Dr. Perry’s words, “encapsulate and put a lot of important people from the school and the county. We will not be losing the history of the county or the school.”
In the end, this might help smooth out some feathers that have been ruffled by the School Board deciding to go with a more generic name for the new high school, as people feared that history might be erased. From the look of things, history is going to be front and center on everyone’s mind when they step into the new building. The school’s primary completion date remains set for February of 2022.
