On Saturday April 23, RHS freshman and seniors Rachael Haynie, Elena Milsted, Shayla Ashton, Mariana Zamora and Quentessa Gaines competed at the KidWind Renewable Energy state competition at Virginia State University in Petersburg.
The KidWind Challenge is a gathering of middle and high school students with a passion for engineering and renewable energy. Students can enter one of two competitions: a wind turbine or solar panel challenge.
For the wind turbine challenge, students are tasked with constructing a wind-powered turbine and creating the most voltage possible when pit against all other teams in that round of competition. Students are also graded on their turbine’s design, how they constructed it and the written documentation of their design and process that they present to a panel of judges. Students are asked questions about how their turbine works, how they chose their design and materials, as well as other future applications of their project and wind energy.
Wind turbine team member Anthony Bowers said, “We had an amazing time. We learned from our experience and will use what we learned to do better next time. My favorite part of the competition was the instant challenge because we got to show the judges what we could do as a team and how we cooperate.”
To compete in the solar challenge, students are tasked with creating a solar-powered device. The device can be anything they dream of as long as it follows set voltage and amperage limits. This year, the RHS Electric Aces created a solar-powered carnival complete with a solar-powered carousel and a solar-powered water fountain.
Solar competitors are also challenged to explain their design, the engineering they completed to achieve the desired effect and other real world applications of their project. At the regional level, wind and solar students participate in an instant challenge, the content of which remains a surprise until they enter the judging room. This challenge is only 15% of their final score and tests their ability to work as a team over getting the right answer.
At the regional competition on March 25, Rachael, Elena, Shayla, Mariana and Quentessa placed third at the high school level. This guaranteed them a spot at the state competition a month later. The ladies were also honored with the Solar Guru award. This award is presented to the team who scores the highest in the instant challenge. According to the ladies, the judges loved their teamwork and collaboration skills.
Between the regional and state competition, the Electric Aces solar team had time to make adjustments to their project. This included the addition of the solar-powered water fountain and carnival scenery. The students agreed that if they were to stand a chance at winning the whole competition they needed to upgrade their project.
At the regional event, the students had only created the solar-powered carousel. In the span of two weeks, they had put together an entire carnival. These additions were enough to place second at the state competition.
The Electric Aces were also honored with special pins and a certificate for being the only all-female team at the event. Second place earned the team a solar powered trophy and $200.
“We had such a great day at VSU. The judges were really enthusiastic about the girls’ project and I’m so glad they were recognized for their success,” said The Electric Aces coach Carolyn Reiner of Rappahannock High School. “The creation of this project has been such a long and, at times, grueling process. These young women worked tirelessly to solve the different engineering issues they ran into. They uplifted each other’s ideas and supported each other during the good times and bad. The future of renewable energy is in good hands.”
