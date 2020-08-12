Beginning on March 23, near the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, four Lancaster Community Library volunteers began distributing reading materials and weekly activity packets to club members who they were no longer able to reach in person. When the Boys & Girls Club’s summer program began on June 22, and for the next eight weeks, this dedicated team continued assembling these packets for registered Club members at BGCNN’s three program sites. Each week’s packet was organized around a particular theme. For example, “Into the Past” focused on dinosaurs; “Under the Sea” on ocean life. “It was joyful for all of us to do these packets,” said Youth Services Director, Tonya Carter. “We wanted the public to know we had not forgotten the importance of kids’ reading and thought the best way would be to follow a general theme. We came up with ‘Dig Deeper, Explore, Investigate’ and had so much fun working out each week’s subject.” Ms. Carter was assisted by BGCNN board member Vera Lee, Story Mobile director Ann Rose, and Ms. Rose’s assistant Jalyn Crockett. Together, this group teamed with Tara Brent who included her own 4H packets within each activity kit. As a final gesture, and to the delight of club members, the group created colorful “graduation certificates,” which were presented to club members as they approached the end of the summer program. “We could not be more grateful to this wonderful team for their thoughtfulness and creativity in enriching our kids’ learning experiences throughout these past weeks,” says BGCNN operations director Jonathan Putt. For more information about this and other BGCNN programs, go to bgcnn.org.
