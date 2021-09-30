As students return to school, the question on the minds of quite a lot of people involve how students will be tested for the coronavirus. At last week’s School Board meeting in Westmoreland County, the Deputy Superintendent, Ms. Rice, unveiled the Virginia School Screening Testing for Assurance, or ViSSTA. This is a new program for the 21-22 school year, and is a joint effort between Virginia’s Department of Education and Department of Health to provide what Ms. Rice called “an opportunity for all school divisions in Virginia to opt-in to a pre-COVID-19 screening testing program.”
According to Ms. Rice, the screening/testing is for students, teachers, and staff. It works by scheduling routine testing of those with no symptoms or known exposure to coronavirus.
“Why do it? Because a lot of COVID-19 infections are coming from people that are in contact with someone that has it but doesn’t know it due to not displaying symptoms. This can help us identify people as quickly and early as possible so we can take steps to keep the virus from spreading. This is just an extra layer of protection, not the be-all, end-all.”
As of right now, all testing is voluntary, and only individuals with signed consent forms on file will be tested. People are pulled into a pool of test subjects and given a non-invasive swab of the nose. Samples will be combined and then analyzed. A negative pool means all people in it are assumed to be negative. If the pool tests positive, however, more testing will be needed.
“The plan is to conduct testing at the school,” Ms. Rice explained, “Such as in the nurse clinic or isolation room. The pooled testing will be conducted weekly, and school divisions may request some additional testing, such as after a holiday break.
“Every time a student is tested, parents will receive a notice of the result, usually within 24 hours,” she continued, “Teachers will get their results within 24 hours too. If somebody is part of the positive pool, then the vendor comes back to swab individuals and get individual results. If an individual tests positive on that, then we’ll isolate and contact trace them as normal.”
Individuals that are part of the positive pool, but haven’t been subjected to an individual test yet are still able to attend school. Those in the pool do not need to quarantine unless they develop symptoms. Students in the pool are allowed to attend class, but not take part in extracurricular activities such as sports, unless they get a negative result afterwards. The results are given to the tested individual, or to their parents or guardian if they are a minor. Positive individual results also get turned over to the VDH.
The benefits of the ViSSTA program, according to Ms. Rice, are that it’s a completely free screening program with free diagnostic testing for any student, or faculty member that starts showing symptoms after they arrive at school if the vendor is on site. The program also provides both the vendors and the testing supplies, and also provides funding for staffing support and infrastructure, such as tents for testing or organizing the pools.
“This is just one more layer of prevention to try to catch cases early,” Ms. Rice concluded, “Especially in cases where people don’t know any better, and get them isolated so we can do our contract trace sooner rather than later.”
The whole thing will be ready to go around mid-October, thus making the next step to send out and collect consent forms from employees and students’ parents. If a symptomatic student without a signed consent form arrives, however, they cannot be included in the testing pool. Diagnostic testing cannot be done without a signed consent form.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.