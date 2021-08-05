Field trips are probably the most popular feature of the Boys & Girls Club’s summer program. While designed to be fun and educational for all, for teens they also offer an opportunity to start thinking about life after high school and the possibility of college. So far this year, visits have been arranged at Virginia Commonwealth University and Virginia Union University. On each campus, tours have included information about the majors offered, about the residential and dining halls, as well as the different clubs and activities that the campus has to offer. When Alexis Franklin was asked about her experience on the tours she said, “I think the college experience was very informative. It has me considering what college I would like to attend. The campuses were very beautiful, and I got a first-hand look at what being a college student would be like.”
