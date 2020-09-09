Parents and students were given the good news that Westmoreland County Public School students will receive free breakfast and lunch every week. WMLCPS is a division-wide Community Based Eligibility system and all students are eligible this year for the free lunch. Menus are placed on the schools’ websites and Facebook pages. Family and student members are encouraged to review them weekly. The meals are delivered to the student’s assigned bus stop between 11:15 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Monday –Friday. No meals are delivered on holidays or when school is closed.
