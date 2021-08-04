A small contingency of visitors from NSWCDD (Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division) brought ten computers to be utilized by the Career and Technical Education Department at W&L High School. Led by Captain Stephen Plew, the crew reiterated the importance of being a partner to the students and teachers of Westmoreland County Public Schools. “It is important that they understand the reason that Dahlgren has been protecting them for the past fifty years,” noted Captain Plew. His enthusiasm for assisting students and promoting programs was recognized by all. In addition to Captain Plew, the Dahlgren contingency included Kyle Lackinger, Director of Collaboration and Innovation of Academic Achievement and Meghan Stoltzfus, Public Relations. Dr. Michael Perry, Superintendent of WMLCPS, Roger Coleman, principal of W&L, Will Hernandez, assistant principal of W&L, Justin Savoy, CTE Director, Meghan Smith, Technology Specialist, and Patty Kelly Long, Public Relations for WMLCPS represented the school district.
The ten computers, 7 laptops and 3 chromebooks, will be used for the STEM competition teams at Washington District and Cople Elementary School. This will aid the students in preparing for competition and increase their presentation skills. As Captain Plew stated, “continued partnership with Dahlgren will increase STEM and STEM career awareness in the Northern Neck.” Justin Savoy, CTE Director, reflected on the gift,” We will continue working with the base to extend learning opportunities, guest speakers, and teacher training in the 2021-2022 school year.”
NSWCDD STEM offer a plethora of career opportunities. Among the current offerings are an extensive STEM outreach program, including educator workshops, High School Challenge, Middle-school Academy, SeaGlide, SeaPerch, STEM-In-a-Box, Women in STEM, and STEM Student internships.
Westmoreland County Public Schools is appreciative of the gift of computers and looks forward to a long partnership with Dahlgren.
