St. Margaret’s School announced that Cathy Sgroi has decided to retire as head of school after dedicating 45 years of her career to the all-girls boarding school. Sgroi began her career as a math teacher and served in many leadership roles through the decades, including head of school for the past five years.
“Thanks to so many inspiring students and colleagues, I have had an incredibly rewarding career at St. Margaret’s,” Sgroi, “The time is right for me to start a new chapter in my life, and I’m eager to take on some new challenges.”
Sgroi has agreed to stay in her current role until the board of governors can select a new leader for the school. That search will begin immediately.
“Cathy has been a blessing to so many girls and faculty members at this school for more than four decades, and her daily presence will be greatly missed,” said Dr. Elizabeth Crowther, board of governor’s chair. “Her leadership and fundraising efforts these last few years have been extraordinary, and we are grateful that she will continue to work with us to further the mission of this school.”
Sgroi won’t be stepping away completely from St. Margaret’s. She has agreed to take on a leadership role in the school’s upcoming Centennial Capital Campaign.
“The mission of this school is more relevant today because of the challenges facing girls,” said Sgroi. “This school creates an environment that helps girls build their self-esteem and reach their potential. I believe passionately in the power of our mission, because I’ve seen it come to life in our students and alumnae.”
Sgroi is one of the longest tenured staff members at St. Margaret’s, and her many contributions will be recognized throughout the upcoming centennial celebrations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.