Each September, Westmoreland County Public Schools’ special education department conducts the annual Child Find Campaign. WCPS offers a variety of free special educational programs that serve children between the ages of two and twenty-one, inclusive. Children whose second birthday falls on or before September 30, 2021 and have not reached their twenty-second birthday on or before September 30, 2021 may be considered for these programs.
Special services for identifying and educating children are free and available through Westmoreland County Public Schools. In order to identify and place a child with a disability, the county follows an evaluation process. The child is referred by a teacher, parent, physician, or outside agency to a special education administrator, who then gathers information regarding the child. The committee reviews the information and determines if there is a need to have a formal evaluation and if so, a written consent is sought. A formal evaluation, which is free to the parents, may include educational and psychological assessments, medical and social histories, vision and hearing screenings and speech and language screenings. The committee, including the parents, meet to review the results of the evaluations. If a child meets the eligibility criteria and the disability is found, the child is offered a free, appropriate public education, consisting of special services to be provided.
Disabilities that may adversely affect a child’s educational progress include the following: developmental delay in ages two to six; autism, deaf-blindness; severe deafness; hearing impairment; intellectual disability; multiple disabilities; orthopedic impairment; emotional disability; specific learning disability; speech and language impairment; and traumatic brain injury. Early intervention helps children with disabilities have a better chance to develop.
If you think your child may have a disability, contact Carole Washington, Director of Special Education or Julie Weicht, Intervention Specialist, WCPS at 804 493-8018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.