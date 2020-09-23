Lydia R. Wallace, a senior at Washington & Lee High School was named a semifinalist by the National Merit Scholarship Corporation (NNMC) for 2021. Ms. Wallace is the daughter of Dr. & Mrs. Daniel and Linda Wallace. NNMC released the names of approximately 16,000 semifinalists on September 9, 2020. This represents less than one percent of the 1.5 million high school junior students who took the 2019 preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. Semifinalists were determined by achieving the highest scoring entrants in each state. Virginia had 373 semifinalists recognized.
Qualifying as a semifinalist is the first step in the National Merit Scholarships. Around 15,000 semifinalists are expected to advance to the finalist level. To reach that level, semifinalist must submit a detailed scholarship application that reviews academic achievement, school participation, and community activities. After review of the applications, students will be notified in February of their status.
Students compete for three kinds of scholarships; a $2,500 National Merit scholarship awarded on a state basis, 1,000 corporate sponsored Merit Scholarships; and 4,100 college-sponsored Merit Scholarships. National Merit Scholarship winners will be announced beginning in April, 2021.
Westmoreland County Public Schools congratulates Lydia Wallace on this outstanding achievement.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.