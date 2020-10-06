Each October, schools throughout Virginia and nationwide promote awareness of school bullying. According to the Virginia School Board Association (VSBA) students who experience bullying are at an increased risk for depression, anxiety, sleep difficulties, lower academic achievement and dropping out of school. They note that bullying can happen anywhere, including online. Reports of cyberbullying among public school students are highest for middle school (33%), followed by high school (30%), combined school (20%), and primary schools (5%).
To address this issue, Westmoreland County Public Schools incorporated the OLWEUS Bullying Prevention program into the general curriculum in 2018. Mrs. Jacque England, WMLCPS School Social Worker noted that the county needed to take this action. “The OLWEUS Bully Prevention Program (OBPP) is a multifaceted program that allows all schools division-wide to create safe and positive schools long term. OBPP covers K-12 and has been proven to improve the school climate socially and behaviorally.”
Since its inception, staff and administration have undergone extensive training. “As the program progresses, there will be a climate and culture change with a shift to a more accepting and aware community where students feel safe,” Mrs. England stated. “Everyone is reminded that ‘if you see something, say something’ and we will do something!”
An important part of the program is student participation. Students have the opportunity to participate in classroom meetings about topics regarding and related to bullying. “These discussions will keep the topic alive and open.” It has been proven that OBPP is most successful with the shared support of the students, teachers, families and communities.
With virtual education a key component of the WMLCPS school system this term, schools have had to adapt to working with students and making sure the bullying issue is addressed. The OBPP school work teams have been meeting monthly preparing for their students and ensuring the anti-bullying message is understood and utilized not only at school, but in regular-life scenarios.
Each school has a unique program planned virtually for their students and parents to utilize during the month of October. Washington District Elementary School is creating a “You Rock” garden for its students. Students can create a rock to place in the garden with positive statements on it. Monday, October 5, is national and world wide recognition of blue meaning peace day. Students can wear blue and send their picture/video with their Bully Prevention Pledge. Parents can visit the WDES Bully Prevention website to explore more ways to “stomp out” bullying.
Cople Elementary School will kick off Bully prevention month on October 5, with an original song written by PE teacher, Mr. Porter. The video will play and students can sing along during morning meetings. On October 21, students can take a picture of themselves wearing orange for Unity Day. Red Ribbon Week and Spirit Week will be October 23-30. Each day will be a special day, such as wear red, crazy sock day, team shirt day, etc.
Montross Middle School begins a month-long activity for anti-bullying on October 4. Each week will focus on family (October 4-10), community (October 11-17), School (October 18-24), and Virtual (October 25-31). Activities focus on game playing, doing an act of kindness, sharing stories of kindness, and doing a virtual act of kindness.
Washington & Lee High School will be sending out a flyer to parents and students. A video will be posted on October 7 on the school’s website that celebrates Bullying Prevention Month and the OLWEUS Kick-off.
Westmoreland County Public Schools is a proud member of the OLWEUS Bully Prevention program. Administrators, teachers and staff work diligently to protect our students and address their social needs. Please visit the schools’ websites and see the exciting methodologies that are being utilized in the fight against bullying.
