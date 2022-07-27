wmhs

Photo: Westmoreland County Public Schools

This Saturday, residents of Westmoreland County will be able to celebrate the grand opening of Westmoreland High School. It cost over $48 million, and took many years to get the work started even after the groundbreaking, but now the county can sit back and admire the fruits of all the blood, sweat, and tears that went into the new school’s creation.

Westmoreland High School features many outstanding educational features for students and teachers. Large classrooms and spaces with natural light are featured throughout the building. Innovative interactive sites abound for collaborative learning.  The building was designed for efficiency and effective learning. This high security facility effectively uses color and murals to tell the history of Westmoreland County and how education has played a significant role in students’ lives, past and present.