This Saturday, residents of Westmoreland County will be able to celebrate the grand opening of Westmoreland High School. It cost over $48 million, and took many years to get the work started even after the groundbreaking, but now the county can sit back and admire the fruits of all the blood, sweat, and tears that went into the new school’s creation.
Westmoreland High School features many outstanding educational features for students and teachers. Large classrooms and spaces with natural light are featured throughout the building. Innovative interactive sites abound for collaborative learning. The building was designed for efficiency and effective learning. This high security facility effectively uses color and murals to tell the history of Westmoreland County and how education has played a significant role in students’ lives, past and present.
The name of the building has been a sore spot for many people in the county, as it was actually the name that collected the third highest number of votes. In 2021, in a split decision, the school board decided to name the building Westmoreland High School after three of the members decided to reinterpret the data on a survey they commissioned after the name Washington & Lee High School earned a plurality of votes, but not a majority.
The opening will consist of a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by a multitude of speakers inside the school’s auditorium. According to Dr. Perry, all but one of the speakers had been confirmed as of the last school board meeting. The many boards and companies who helped make this possible will be featured and state, local, and national dignitaries will mingle with the anticipated large crowd.
Posters and flyers are set to go up all over the county. “We just want people to come to the facility,” Dr. Perry stated.
The grand opening is supposed to kick off at 10 in the morning, with a tentative ending time set for around 2 in the afternoon, depending on how many people show up to see the new building. Attendees will be able to tour the school after the brief community celebration. School staff will be available to address questions and assist the visitors. A light lunch will be provided as part of the festivities.
The first day of school for students will be on August 8.
