When Richmond County Supervisor John Parr attempted to revisit the conversation about vault privies for the Amish, it was revealed that some members of that community have been operating an unapproved school.
Parr raised the issue because he said some members of the Amish community approached him and asked him if he could bring forth the discussion again.
Supervisor William Herbert was attempting to show his support for the idea, noting that although he was unsure of what the procedure would be to get vault privies into the ordinance if it helps the Amish community he didn’t see a major problem finding a way to include it and he doesn’t have a problem with doing so.
“I think if we get to a point where someone in the community is abusing it or we see an abuse coming up, we can always come back and redress it and refuse it,” said Herbert.
“As far as I’m concerned they’ve already abused it, they’ve opened a school in a barn. That totally went against all the county’s building codes and they’ve done that behind the county’s back,” Chairman Lee Sanders shot back.
“We’ve hashed this thing out for months on end. It doesn’t fit anywhere,” Sanders added, pointing out that the county can’t get into the practice of writing the building code to suit some and not others.
The discovery
The barn in the school was discovered by chance. About two weeks ago, during an inspection for another purpose it was found that a farm structure that was permitted for farm use was also being used as a schoolhouse, county administrator Morgan Quicke later explained. The county has sent notice letters to the property owners and is working with them to come to a resolution, he said.
