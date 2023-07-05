It was not until the tail end of their monthly meeting that Iris Lane, who had been appointed the School Board’s Vice Chair at the start of her current term, announced she was resigning from her seat, which would take effect at the start of July.
The resignation
Although she would later reverse her decision, at the time, Lane stated in a letter to the School Board that she felt she was at a transition point in her life that would require her to commit more time to other activities.
“I’ve given it a lot of thought and consideration over the past few months, and I think now is the time,” Lane commented at the end of the June School Board meeting. “Even though I have six months left in my term, I know the School Board can find someone, hopefully with a background in education to fill my seat for District 2.
“I love Westmoreland County Public Schools,” Lane continued. “I’m a product of Westmoreland County Public Schools, and I’ll still be here, hopefully to volunteer when we reinstate the Heroes Program. But at this point, I am resigning.
“When I first decided to run for the School Board, I had already worked in the U.S. Department of Education for 30 years. After I retired from there, I wanted to do something to make a difference in the community. I felt the things I had learned while working at the DOE could compliment what I do on the School Board, and it has.
“I think I have been an asset to the Board, and I have tremendously enjoyed working as a School Board member,” she continued. “I do think it’s something that you have to be passionate about, which I am. This County means a lot to me. The school system will always be a part of who I am, but it’s just that time. I didn’t just decide on this overnight. I’ve given it months of consideration, and during that time frame, I’ve still done the best I could do as a School Board member to do everything I could for the students in this county.
“Ms. Lane, we very much appreciate your dedication and commitment,” Chairman Ralph Fallin replied. “You do this job because you want to do it, and I think, more than anything, that it’s a real form of community service. We don’t do this job for the pay. We do this because we care about our schools.”
“Hopefully, you’ll still let me in the building every now and then,” Ms. Lane joked, “Because I do want to come visit and maybe volunteer.”
Resignation withdrawn
This story had one more twist to deliver the week after the meeting as Lane decided to go through a proverbial revolving door and withdraw her resignation. She stated in a letter that due to both recent conversations with certain individuals and a commitment to serve the community and its students, she decided she would instead see out the rest of her elected term of office.
“There were numerous reasons I decided to resign, and numerous reasons I decided to withdraw my resignation,” Lane later explained.
“The biggest reasons for the withdrawal of my resignation are: (1) It is important for our students to see people who look like them in governance positions. Our student population is 52.6% black and brown students. (2) I provide a perspective that other board members do not have in relation to my background: (a) I am the daughter of WCPS full-time and part-time employees. I was raised in Westmoreland County, then moved away and returned to the County. (b) It’s not a requirement, but I have a background in education and human services, and (c) my core values and beliefs align with the best practices for a high performing school board. (3) Timing. Timing. Timing. With God’s help, I can definitely make it six more months.
“I have a vested interest in the success of our students and am still passionate about us providing the best education possible to our students.”
