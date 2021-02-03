During the January 25, meeting, the Westmoreland County Public Schools School Board held their annual organization of the board session. By unanimous vote, Ralph Fallin was reelected to lead the Board for the 2021 term. Iris Lane was elected to the vice-chairman position. Other members were selected to represent Westmoreland County Public Schools on various committees: Chesapeake Bay Governor’s School Representative and Alternative Representative, Dr. Daniel Wallace and Sandy Ramsey; Northern Neck Regional Technical Center Representative and Alternate Representative, Iris Lane and Ralph Fallin; Northern Neck Alternative Education Program Representative and Alternate Representative, Ralph Fallin and Iris Lane. At-Large School Board member, Kathy Lewis was selected to be the board representative to the WMLCPS Education Foundation.
The board further nominated and elected Clerk of the Board Tina Withers and the alternate Clerk of the Board, Cathy Rice for the upcoming term.
The Westmoreland County School Board will be further acknowledged at the February 22, meeting for Virginia School Board Recognition Month.
