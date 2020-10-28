Dr. Michael D. Perry, Superintendent of Westmoreland County Public Schools, proudly presented his school board members with a plaque and certificates for being named a VSBA (Virginia School Boards Association) Master Board at the October 19, school board meeting. The first school governance team in Virginia to earn this designation, they have now inspired at least four other school district boards to begin their training. According to the VSBA, the Westmoreland County School Board attended three sessions totaling over fourteen hours of professional training ending in July. Their training focused on team building, improving communication, listening and board building behaviors.
School Board Chair Ralph Fallin, noted at the July announcement, “I would like to thank the entire board and the Superintendent for their willingness to become a Master Board. This program solidifies the commitment that our board has for the education of our students in Westmoreland County.” His fellow board members include Dr. Daniel Wallace, vice-chairman; Iris Lane, Sandra Ramsey and Katherine Lewis.
The VSBA offers individualized professional development training to school boards throughout the state of Virginia. This training program guides the school board and superintendent through numerous activities that focus on building a stronger team. VSBA Executive Director, Gina Patterson, noted at the initial announcement, “To become a Master Board takes time, energy and a deep understanding of good board governance. I would like to congratulate the Westmoreland County Governance Team for this great accomplishment.
Westmoreland County Public Schools congratulates Mr. Fallin and his fellow Westmoreland County Public School Board members on this prestigious honor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.