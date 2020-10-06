Carl Perez sent the following message to be shared with Northumberland County students, teachers, staff and community:
“Effective yesterday [September 30], I resigned my board seat because I have recently changed my residence to fully be in District 2. I remain dedicated to the service of the students, faculty and administration of Northumberland County and I’m fortunate that there is an opportunity to continue that service as I run for the District 2 school board seat.”
The School Board motioned to appoint Denise Mazyck as District 3 School Board Member. Her term will expire December 31, 2020. The board expressed their sincere appreciation to Carl Perez. School Board member Gayle Sterret commented, “We wish Mr. Perez all the best and thank him for his service to the students of Northumberland County.” Superintendent Dr. Holly Wargo publicly thanked Perez for his service and wished him the best in the upcoming District 2 election.
