At the school board’s final 2021 meeting, Superintendent Dr. Michael Perry told the board to be prepared to address the issue of mask wearing after Governor Elect Glenn Youngkin takes office.
“This won’t be an action item,” Dr. Perry explained to the board and those watching, “But I want to begin by making the point that we have two items that have been hot ever since the pandemic hit, and they are masks and vaccines. So I wanted to have a short conversation about both.”
The superintendent then showed a short news clip about Youngkin’s plan to end mask and vaccine mandates at the state level leaving localities to decide for themselves. This is in direct contrast to Governor Ralph Northam who mandated that government workers either get vaccinated or be tested weekly.
Dr. Perry stated that the video “lays out very clearly that we are currently operating under a governor who has mandated that every schoolkid wear masks, while Youngkin has announced that when he is inaugurated, he will remove the mandate and leave the decision of masks to the localities.
“That means school boards will be the ones making decisions on whether or not to do those,” he continued. “It comes down to three options: you can mandate mask wearing, you can make it optional, and you can try to mandate no masks in school facilities, which I think is crazy, but those are the options. It’s more than likely that at some point next month, you’re going to have to have a conversation and make a decision.”
“Is it possible to have a middle ground option of masks mandated for those without vaccines?” Dr. Daniel Wallace asked.
“That’s a discussion for you as a board,” Dr. Perry replied. “This is not going to be easy, and I’m expecting that it’s more than likely that the community will come out and talk to you about it. Because, even with what Dr. Wallace just said, some of the people with the most ardent positions are those that are not vaccinated. You will have to do something, but you cannot until what is currently in place is gone.”
The School Board’s next major work session meeting is on the 24th of this month.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.