The School Board moved to offer in-person learning to students in grades PreK-12 on a hybrid schedule of two days a week. The goal is that the “Green” group will begin on October 22, and the “Gold” group will begin on October 26. The board will continue to monitor COVID-19 and its impact on Northumberland County students, teachers and staff.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Colliers facilitates sale of Warsaw Village for $3.75 million
- Republican party attracts massive crowd
- Smith Point Sea Rescue report
- ‘Our lives matter; our championship matters’
- Mayoral candidates for Colonial Beach
- Expect delays on Norris Bridge
- School Board member resigns
- ‘Blessing of the Animals’ at the Heathsville Farmers’ Market
- Concrete, steel, and dreams: The new high school grows
- Delays at The Bounds
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.