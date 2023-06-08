Greg Hewitt, a member of the YMCA board of advisors, helps Sarah and James Kaski prepare to apply for their first job

 Photo: Michelle Smith

Last Thursday afternoon, Richmond County YMCA aimed to help young job seekers kick off summer with brighter financial prospects by offering a job application workshop.

The goal is to help kids in high school that are applying for their first job, said Greg Hewitt, the YMCA board of advisors member who conducted the workshop.