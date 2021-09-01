The Richmond County Public School System offers a variety of free special education programs serving children from age 2 through 21. To locate those who are suspected of having a disability, the school system conducts an annual Child Find Campaign. Children with a disability who turn two on or before September 30, and who have not reached their 22nd birthday by that date, can be considered for special education programs.
Disabilities which may adversely affect a child’s educational progress include the following: Autism, Developmental Delay, Intellectual Disabilities, Multiple Disabilities, Emotional Disability, Specific Learning Disability, Speech/Language Impairment, Orthopedic Impairment, Hearing and/or Visual Impairment, and Traumatic Brain Injury.
Special services for identifying and treating children suspected of having disabilities are free and available through Richmond County Public schools. In order to identify and place a child with a disability, the county follows an evaluation process.
A committee gathers and reviews the child’s information and determines if there is a need to have a formal evaluation, and if so, written consent is sought from the parent/guardian. Parents are informed of their rights and procedural safeguards including due process. A formal evaluation, which is free to the parents, may include educational and psychological assessments, medical and social histories, vision and hearing screenings, and speech and language screenings. A committee, including parents and school personnel, meet to consider the results of the evaluations. If a child meets eligibility criteria, then a free appropriate public education of special services is provided. Those who think they may know a child with a disability should phone Dr. Sandra Hedrick at (804)333-5085. For Preschool referrals, call Janie Davis at (804) 333-6281.
