The Richmond County Public Library at Rappahannock Community College’s Warsaw campus announces that Morgan Weaver has become the 11th child at the library to complete the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program. Morgan is the daughter of Richard and Michelle Weaver of Dunnsville and they, along with Morgan’s sister Kherington, were instrumental in helping Morgan reach this goal.
As the program requires, the family logged in each book that was read aloud to Morgan or that she read herself. Morgan and her family will enjoy a free family dessert at Relish Restaurant in Warsaw to celebrate the completion of this program.
The Richmond County Library became an affiliate of the national 1000 Books Before Kindergarten program in early 2017 and now has approximately 120 children participating locally. The free program is designed to help parents and caregivers give their young children the confidence necessary to become strong readers and successful in school and life.
Upon signing up at the Richmond County/RCC library, parents are given a free book bag containing a keepsake hardbound logbook to record the books read. These are provided by the RCC/Richmond County Friends of the Library.
As milestones are reached (such as 100 Books Read, 200 Books Read, etc.) each child’s photo is added to the library’s Children’s Room wall and (with parents’ permission) posted on the Richmond County Public Library Facebook page. Local merchants Michelle’s Sweet Treats, Bubba B’s Ice Creamery, T&J’s Dairy Barn, the Thomas Store, the Warsaw Handy Store, Northern Neck Burger, The Daily and the Northern Neck Popcorn Bag have also donated small prizes for each 100 books read.
