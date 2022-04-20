Trey Felton, a Northumberland Middle School student, won the Richmond Times-Dispatch’s 47th Annual Regional Spelling Bee on March 26.
Last week, the Northumberland Board of Supervisors recognized him and his achievement.
The county’s resolution noted that the 13-year-old worked tirelessly spending about an hour a day reading and studying spelling words to prepare for the competition.
Four out of the six finalists were eliminated in the first round. Felton, however, went for 56 rounds, claiming his victory after over two hours of competing.
There is a 60-round maximum, Felton explained, noting that the officials stopped the competition and declared him the winner after 56 rounds. “They had already thrown so many hard words at us that they just had to stop.”
He said it got to a point where all the words the officials were calling were foreign, ranging from French to Hebrew.
“I think I felt confident in myself that I was going to win. But I also had a nervous, overwhelming feeling,” Felton said of his mindset ahead of that competition.
He has now qualified for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, which is scheduled for June 1.
Felton said he is somewhat nervous about the upcoming competition, but he is going to stick to his winning strategy, which means he’ll keep studying and working like he has been doing.
“I’m not going to win just sitting around. I have to do something to get there just like with anything else,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.