The American Red Cross is strongly committed to protecting the communities in which we live and work. As proud volunteers of the American Red Cross we are dedicated to preparing our communities for emergency preparedness efforts year-round.
The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to November 30, and early forecasts are predicting another above-average year of storm activity.
Last year, the U.S. saw 21 named storms, and it was the seventh consecutive year in a row a named storm formed before June 1. So, now is the perfect time to get ready ahead of any severe weather.
Here are steps the Red Cross advises you take to get your household ready:
* Create an evacuation plan. Plan what to do in case you are separated from your family during an emergency and if you have to evacuate. Plan routes to local shelters, register family members with special medical needs and make plans for your pets.
* Build an emergency kit. Include:
• A gallon of water per person per day
• Non-perishable food
• A flashlight
• Battery-powered radio
• First aid kit
• Medications
• Supplies for an infant or pets
• A multi-purpose tool
• Personal hygiene items
• Copies of important papers
• Cell phone chargers
• Extra cash
• Blankets
• Maps of the area
• Emergency contact information.
Because of the pandemic, include a face mask for everyone in your household. If you already have an emergency kit, now is the time to make sure the food and water is still okay to consume and that copies of important documents are up to date.
* Stay informed. Find out how local officials will contact you during a disaster and how you will get important information. Learn first aid and CPR in case emergency help is delayed.
