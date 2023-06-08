During the design phase of the now-complete new high school in Westmoreland County, one of the top items on the wish list of people that had closely followed the whole affair was an auditorium. People were willing to pack the George D. English Building practically solid several years ago for a meeting and outright threaten to vote the Board of Supervisors out of office if an auditorium was not part of the new building from the get-go. To their delight, the auditorium stayed in the plans and eventually rose with the rest of the new high school.
As a result of having a proper auditorium to work with, Ms. Hooks brought the school division’s drama program back to life, putting on a production of Robin Hood back in April. At the May School Board meeting, she and several of her students made a presentation on what they had achieved.
“We would like to thank everyone that attended our public performance back in April,” one of the students stated. “It was well-received, and we had a rather large audience for our first performance.”
“We are so excited to have a brand-new auditorium in which to perform and build the program among all four schools,” another chimed. “We hope to continue to present a spring play each year and help build the program by encouraging more and more students to get involved.”
“The arts are so important,” yet another one added. “Not only do they provide an after-school opportunity for kids who may not be interested in athletics or competitive academics, but they also build a sense of community and develop creativity.”
After performing one of the scenes from their play, Ms. Hook, the program’s director, addressed the superintendent, Dr. Michael Perry and the Board.
“I’m really excited to be working with the kids,” she stated. “I know they haven’t had theater for a few years, and it’s nice to have our brand new auditorium and start building the program again. It’s a great group of kids, and we’re going to start adding more.
“I want this to be a whole family,” she concluded. “I’m enjoying them a lot, so let’s build up the program together.”
In Westmoreland County, those that attended the School Board meeting on the 15th of May got a rundown on how summer school and summer programs are going to run, with deputy superintendent Kathy Rice giving the details.
On Tuesday, May 16, Northumberland High School had a special guest. Colonel Harvey C. Barnum, Jr., a Medal of Honor recipient. During the event hosted by NHS’ JROTC, students not only got the rare opportunity to have a Medal of Honor recipient in their presence, but they also heard firsthand from Col. Barnum about his military and professional experiences.
Described as “a partnership of students, teachers, and industry working together to ensure America has a skilled work force,” Skills USA is a non-profit education association that seeks to prepare students as early as middle school for careers in trades and technical service occupations (otherwise known as Career & Technical Education, or CTE), serving over 300,000 students and instructors each year.
It looks like some new and interesting technologies and programs may be on their way when Westmoreland County’s next school year rolls in. The school division has made it a point to slowly but surely expand its Career & Technical Education (CTE), and if the School Board’s recent approval of a CTE application is any indication, it’s about to pull in some truly ground-breaking stuff.
The pandemic and the remote learning that came with it had very deleterious effects on the learning abilities of students. Here in Virginia, Fairfax County’s schools were the most infamous horror story related to falling grades, but almost no school division walked out of that mess unscathed. It also brought the growing literacy problem up to the forefront.
Davonta Hill, a 28-year-old former Essex County Schools employee, will have to face charges for indecent liberties with a child under 15, using an electronic device to solicit or proposition a minor, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
Last week, the Virginia Supreme Court upheld the ruling in a case that strikes close to home for some Northumberland County parents, particularly those who went to a February 2022 School Board meeting only to find that they had to watch it on TV.
When the final note of the song “We are the World” was sung at Cople’s recent Spring Concert, one of the young soloist burst into tears. Going quickly to her side, Adraine Bibbens took it all in stride. She, too, looked misty-eyed across the large crowd as the cheers and accolades roared across the room. Leslie Steele had just announced that this would be Bibbens’ last concert.
Back in the midst of the pandemic, the Westmoreland County School Board made a point of having regular updates from Dr. Richard Williams, the director of the Three Rivers Health District, on what was happening with the virus. As the level of concerns started to wane, Dr. Williams appeared less and less, but he made an appearance at last week’s School Board meeting and once again spoke at length about the situation surrounding the virus.
Amateur radio is a bit of a nationwide hobby, particularly in rural areas like Westmoreland County. HAM radio field days still happen across the country as dozens of amateur radio clubs keep the practice alive. Last Friday, as a result of this hobby, students in Montross Middle School got to have a chat that went into orbit.
RCPS Superintendent Dr. Trey Davis primed the School Board and Board of Supervisors for troubled waters with regard to the school system’s proposed budget. And with that the hope that that all school employees will get a 5% raise like other County employees has dimmed.
Richmond County Public Schools hosted its first Walk-A-Thon on the Rappahannock High School track this past Saturday. Over 100 people came to talk, walk, and participate in the offerings of the day, which included a bake sale and car wash.
Northern Neck students showed up and showed out for the Second Annual Innovation Challenge at Dahlgren. The Rappahannock High Robotics team claimed 1st place in the Special Technical Object Recovery Mission (STORM), and a King George team claimed 3rd place.
Drivers are not minor players in the education system. Richmond County employs 20 bus drivers and eight car drivers, and according to Richmond County Superintendent Dr. Trey Davis, they’re making a big difference.
When one hears the term Buffalo Soldier, our minds will, more often than not, shift back to a Black soldier in Union blue, with a soldier’s cap and a Krag carbine, charging up San Juan Hill alongside then-Lieutenant John J. “Black Jack” Pershing. What some don’t realize is that even after that, the mantle of the Buffalo Soldiers was carried on through the ages, with many Black veterans from the later wars of the 20th Century bearing the moniker proudly.
“Prior to 1866, during the first days of reconstruction, Black folks who lived on or near Knights Run, as we know it today, did not have a place to worship. Paymus Nutt, cofounder of First Baptist Church, pleaded with Negro worshippers of the White Coan Baptist Church at Coan Stage, Virginia, about the need to form their own church. As a result of Nutt’s conference, prayer meetings were held on Sunday evenings and during the week at the home of Alexander Day.
Governor Glenn Youngkin, recognizing that running a school is no easy job for those at the top of the school hierarchy, issued a proclamation earlier in the year designating the week of January 15-21 as Virginia’s School Principals Appreciation Week.
On October 20, 1774, the First Continental Congress created the Continental Association, which called for a complete ban on all trades between America and Great Britian of all goods, wares, or merchandise.
It took eight rounds before a winner was declared for the Westmoreland County Public Schools’ spelling bee district championship. At the end of the evening, seventh grade Montross Middle School student, Bri’Elle Hall sealed her victory by spelling correctly the final word of the night, “prophetically.”
Bay Transit announced that the 2023 edition of the Bay Transit – Rappahannock Community College (RCC) Scholarship will be $2,000. With funds generated from sponsorships of Bay Transit’s annual ‘Art in Transit’ judged competition, as well as a $1,000 match from the RCC Educational Foundation, Bay Transit was able to double the scholarship fund.
Rappahannock Community College (RCC) has joined with Virginia Tech to offer a new career and technical training program, Promoting Careers in Aquaculture, for local high school juniors and seniors. The Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula region has a high concentration of employment opportunities in the seafood and shellfish aquaculture industry and is primed for growth over the coming decades.
Angel Visit Baptist Church will host the Thirty-fourth Annual Essex County Community Celebration of the Life and Work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 7 p.m. at 29566 Tidewater Trail, Dunnsville, Virginia. The theme of the celebration is “Remember and Respond.”
Congratulations to Rappahannock High School English teacher, Mr. Grover Cleveland Winfield III, on being selected to present at the 2022 National Council of Teachers of English Annual Convention: !Suenos! Pursuing the Light! in Anaheim, California.
On Saturday, June 18, Colonial Beach will hold its first ever Juneteenth Celebration of Freedom at the Town Hill. The event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., will honor Black history and culture. Admission will be free, and all people are welcome to attend.
The Rappahannock Industrial Academy, or RI Academy as it was called, was established by African Americans to fulfill the need for high school education for African Americans at a time when no public schools in the area offered it. It existed from 1902 to 1948 and primarily served students from Middlesex, Essex, and King and Queen Counties.
Lancaster Supervisors declared October 15, 2022 Armistead Stokalas Nickens Day in Lancaster and called attention to all county citizens. On that day, Nickens will have a Virginia Historical Highway Marker unveiled honoring him as Lancaster’s first and only black legislator in the Virginia House of Delegates.
2022 has been quite the year for Westmoreland County’s school division with plenty of trials, tribulations, and triumphs culminating earlier in the year with the grand opening of Westmoreland High School.
In Westmoreland County, the school board has been feeling the bite of inflation in many places, most notably in the realm of food service. At last week’s meeting, the matter cropped up during a presentation by school board superintendent Dr. Michael Perry.
Ten Westmoreland High School students were recently inducted into the Westmoreland High School National Honor Society. Matthew Benson, Aven Clarke, Hailey Jett, John Lahey, Stephanie Ochoa, Heroina Point-Du-Jour, Whitnee Rotenizer, Jordan Saunders, Julissa Valdez, and Brooklyn Wheeler were presented to the audience.
Rappahannock Community College Haynesville Correctional Center (HCC) student Stephen Drayton had just one more class to complete when the pandemic halted in-person instruction in March 2020. On November 4, two and a half years later, Drayton walked across the prison gymnasium floor to receive his Associate of Arts & Sciences degree from RCC President Dr. Shannon Kennedy.
As of Monday, Northumberland County Public Schools has a new director of finance on the job. NUCPS approved Tara Booth for the position on October 27 following the announcement on the heels of the announcement that Jason Bellows was leaving for other pursuits.
