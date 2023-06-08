During the design phase of the now-complete new high school in Westmoreland County, one of the top items on the wish list of people that had closely followed the whole affair was an auditorium. People were willing to pack the George D. English Building practically solid several years ago for a meeting and outright threaten to vote the Board of Supervisors out of office if an auditorium was not part of the new building from the get-go. To their delight, the auditorium stayed in the plans and eventually rose with the rest of the new high school.

As a result of having a proper auditorium to work with, Ms. Hooks brought the school division’s drama program back to life, putting on a production of Robin Hood back in April. At the May School Board meeting, she and several of her students made a presentation on what they had achieved.