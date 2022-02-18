Rappahannock Community College is partnering with the Solar Hands-On Instructional Network of Excellence (SHINE) to offer a course that will provide students with limited or no previous work experience in the solar industry with the skills and training to obtain employment as utility-scale solar installation technicians.
The course, called SHINE Solar 101, is currently offered at select community colleges throughout Virginia, and will start on the Warsaw campus February 26.
Through a combination of classroom and hands-on, in-the-ﬁeld instruction, students who complete the fast-track SHINE Solar 101 course will learn basic construction skills and safety, basic photovoltaic circuitry concepts, how to install mounting hardware, and ground-mount solar panel installation. Graduates of the Solar 101 course receive OSHA-10 and SHINE certiﬁcation, boosting graduates’ marketability to employers.
”We are thrilled to partner with SHINE to begin offering this course,” said RCC President Shannon Kennedy. “We hear a lot about job growth in clean energy, but without hands-on training, it’s very difficult for people without solar experience to land one of these jobs. This course will help bridge that gap.”
The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics expects solar photovoltaic installation to be one of the fastest growing occupations in this decade. With the General Assembly’s passage of the Virginia Clean Economy Act, the transition to an electric grid powered increasingly by renewable energy is expected to create up to 13,000 jobs per year in Virginia’s advanced energy economy. RCC’s partnership with SHINE offers residents of the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula the opportunity to join the dynamic and fast-growing solar industry.
