Since 1970, Rappahannock Community College has been breaking down barriers to education throughout the Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula. RCC graduates form the backbone of the local economy—healthcare providers, bankers, lawyers, small business owners and trades-people.
It’s hard to go through your day without being served by an RCC alum in some way. RCC’s Faces of 50 spotlights alumni like Alice Strawn.
From a young age Gloucester native Alice Strawn knew she wanted to work in the medical field. At 16-years-old, she explored ways to get volunteer experience and hands-on training. During the summer of her junior year in high school, Strawn enrolled in Rappahannock Community College’s Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) certification program.
EMTs are trained to work on ambulances in response to 9-1-1 calls, efficiently treat patients, and provide transport to hospitals. The program teaches basic life support skills including CPR. Students also learn human anatomy and physiology while enrolled in the program.
“The instructors really cared about me and everyone in the class,” said Strawn. “Ms. Kinsella wasn’t just checking off what she needed to teach. She actually took the time to make sure we understood the material.”
Strawn says that her instructors at RCC were very hands-on and communicated the purpose for what they were teaching not just memorizing facts.
Now studying science with a focus on pre-med at The College of William and Mary, Strawn volunteers as an EMT with the Abingdon Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department. She “encourages students to check out RCC for opportunities to enhance their education and skills.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.