The Rappahannock Industrial Academy, or RI Academy as it was called, was established by African Americans to fulfill the need for high school education for African Americans at a time when no public schools in the area offered it. It existed from 1902 to 1948 and primarily served students from Middlesex, Essex, and King and Queen Counties.
The two large three-story buildings and other structures on the nearly 300-acre campus are no longer standing. However, there is a solar farm on a portion of the property, all of which is still owned by the Southside Rappahannock Baptist Association.
A state historical highway marker for the Rappahannock Industrial Academy will be dedicated on Saturday, May 21, at 11a.m. in Dunnsville. The public dedication and unveiling ceremony will take place on the former site of the school across the road from 28882 Tidewater Trail, Dunnsville, Virginia 22454.
The Rappahannock Industrial Academy marker was sponsored by the Rappahannock Industrial Academy Alumni Association, a group that seeks to document and preserve the history of the RI Academy and to extend the school’s legacy through a scholarship program for African-American high school seniors.
Alumni Association president Bessida Cauthorne White said that “There were very few public high schools in Virginia for African Americans in the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The RI Academy was one of a number of academies that were established by black communities across Virginia to fill this void. The approval of a highway marker for the RI Academy is an important step in our organization’s quest to make sure that the Herculean efforts of our forefathers and foremothers to educate their communities are never forgotten.”
The Board of the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, which has the authority to designate new historical markers, approved the marker in June of 2021.
Marker Text:
The Southside Rappahannock Baptist Association opened the Rappahannock Industrial Academy here in 1902 to provide secondary education for African Americans at a time when no public high schools were available to them in the area. Supported by churches, individuals, and the sale of timber and produce, the school served boarding and day students primarily from this region but also from other parts of Virginia and beyond. It offered a range of academic courses and extracurricular activities and was accredited by the state in 1934. Its nearly 300-acre campus included a working farm. Enrollment declined after public high schools were established, and the school closed in 1948.
