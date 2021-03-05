Students at Washington District Elementary School celebrated Black History Month by learning about how prominent Black leaders paved the way for others. Each day a video featured a local person that gave a brief presentation on someone who influenced them and their life choices. Located on the school’s Facebook page and each student’s Canvas Classroom, the videos featured information about their “hero.” A Black History Month trivia question was selected every Friday to share with all students.
This unique learning tool had all sectors of life covered.
Educators, lawyers, doctors and even sports figures were celebrated. Among the local leaders were James Cook, (hero - Mrs. Frances Reed Jenkins); Dr. Krystie Porter (hero - Dr. Charles Drew); Iris Lane (hero - Dorothy Height); Dorothy D. Tate (hero - Ardell Hoban); Attorney Dondrae Meiden (hero - Justice Thurgood Marshall); Patricia Jackson (hero - Mahalia Jackson); Sarina Tate (hero - Roberta Flack); Ulysess Turner (hero - John Jasper); Melissa Simpson-Lane (hero - Ruby Bridges); Dr. Jeffrey Smith (hero - Booker T. Washington); Glenda Rich (hero - Rosa Parks); Kamron Smith (hero - Jackie Robinson); Joe Posey (hero - Kobe Bryant); and Dr. Michael Perry (hero - Dr. Martin Luther King).
The last week of February was a culmination of activities celebrating the essence of Black History Month. Beginning on Monday, February 22 students were asked to dress in the colors of the African flag by wearing red, black and green. Other activities for the week included working on diversity by exploring the word of the month, “Respect;” designing a stepping stone showing who “paved the way” for each student; dressing as an inspirational African American and sharing the photo or video; and writing a thank-you note to the WDES alumni or community leader who participated in the “Pave the Way” program.
Washington District Elementary School is indebted to all the local leaders who assisted in celebrating Black History Month and to Mrs. Candace Turner, head secretary for planning the event.
