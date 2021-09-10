Ever since the start of the pandemic in 2020, a year many would love to forget, Westmoreland County’s School Board has been getting regular updates from its superintendent, Dr. Perry, about the status of the schools, their departments, and the general situation surrounding COVID. The first of these topics that Dr. Perry touched upon after the health update from Dr. Williams was that of transportation.
According to Dr. Perry, car ridership has gone up quite a bit for the current school year. As a result, the schools have to rethink accommodations for the morning pickup and afternoon drop-off. Moreover, the report from the division’s transportation department was that the busses are all full, though many of the kids now have the option of putting two students on each seat.
Busses lacking functional AC are another problem, especially in light of the heat waves that we underwent in August. Drivers are being directed to put their windows down for small children before the kids board the busses.
While this is the directive, a public comment from a concerned parent indicated that this was not always the case.
In the case of Sara Edmonds, her son got off the bus and collapsed shortly after emerging. The bus lacked air-conditioning and the windows were kept up, which essentially turned the bus into an oven. In another county, a child had also collapsed and been hospitalized.
“The same thing could have happened to my son,” she stated, “And I just wish that something could be done to make sure the air-conditioning works on every bus in the county. My son comes first, and it’s sad to see him collapsing as soon as he got off his bus on the first day of school.”
As it turns out, many of the A.C. units on the busses are working, but the temperature was just that high to begin with. In the short-term, as mentioned, windows are being directed to be opened, while further down the road, the division looks to get more busses with air conditioning to replace the old busses that had far fewer bells and whistles.
“We currently have seven busses without air conditioning,” Dr. Perry went on to explain, “But we did not get any calls, to my knowledge, from any of busses that did not have air conditioning. The calls I got were on air-conditioned busses.”
With the remnants of Hurricane Ida having passed by, the temperature has dropped. Hopefully, these stories about students being baked in a bus come to a close, while more and more of the old machines get replaced.
