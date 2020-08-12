The following message was posted to the Richmond County Public Schools' Facebook page on August 12:
At today's regularly scheduled School Board meeting, the RCPS board re-affirmed its decision to open school on Tuesday, September 8, using a two choice option for families.
Option 1- Students attend school face-to-face one week, and do home learning on the alternate week. The first week of school will be a Gray week.
Option 2- Students attend school through a fully on-line model. Families need to sign up for this option by Tuesday, August 25, and will need to attend an orientation session on either August 26 or 27 in the RHS auditorium. Questions about this program can be sent to Deborah Bone at dbone@richmond-county.k12.va.us
The final decision will be made on August 24, but we wanted families to know that we continue to plan for this model. Please know that we remain in close contact with our local health department as we discuss these plans.
