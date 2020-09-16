Every year the Virginia College Registrar’s Association has sponsored a long awaited college fair. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, this year’s program will be virtual. To make the program have added value this year’s fair will be expanded for eight weeks. VACRAO has partnered with StriveScan to provide eight virtual weeks of virtual information. The format will include four weeks of panels and four weeks of college “fairs.”
Over 50 institutions are participating in the transfer weeks and over 100 institutions, including some international institutions, will be participating in the freshman weeks of the program.
All sessions will be recorded and available through StriveScan’s YouTube channel. When a student registers for a session, their information will be sent to participating institutions. Students will also receive reminder texts about any session they register for. This virtual fair is open to all families in the Northern Neck. Students may register for and attend any program for the eight week period.
Week 1: (9/14/-9/18)- Transfer specific panel presentations and virtual college fairs
Week 2 – (9/21-9/25) – Freshman admission panel presentations
Week 3 – (9/28-10/23)- Freshman virtual college fairs (two days per week with a daytime and evening option each week.)
Week 7 – (10/26-10/30) – Freshman admission panel presentations
Week 8 – (11/2-11/6) Transfer specific panel presentations and virtual college fairs.
